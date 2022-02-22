Enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to the 2022 NFL Draft!

Socios.com invites you to enter for a chance to win a VIP experience package for four

Feb 22, 2022 at 11:14 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-Socios-Sweepstakes

Socios.com invites you to enter for a chance to win a VIP experience package for four (4) at the 2022 NFL draft in Paradise, Nevada, from Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30.

One (1) grand prize winner will receive:

  • Roundtrip travel for four (4) including airfare and airport transportation
  • Lodging for three (3) nights, two (2) rooms
  • Four (4) VIP premium seats at the Draft for all three (3) days
  • Cleveland Browns swag for four (4)

The contest runs from Monday, Feb. 21, to Monday, March 28.

Click here to enter!

Related Content

news

7 WR prospects to watch at the NFL Combine

The Browns will have their eyes on several top receivers from the 2022 draft class
news

Reviewing the WRs: Young core looking to take next step in 2022

The Browns will be looking to elevate production from the receivers in 2022 after the pass game as a whole struggled to find a rhythm
news

Reviewing the Specialists: McLaughlin, Colquitt help Browns finish up and down year

The Browns' specialists group endured similar highs and lows that affected much of the roster in 2021
news

Browns to host High School Showcase for local high school football players

Coaches from Division II, Division III, Junior Colleges and NAIA colleges have all been invited to observe the workouts
Advertising