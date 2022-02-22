Enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to the 2022 NFL Draft!

Socios.com invites you to enter for a chance to win a VIP experience package for four (4) at the 2022 NFL draft in Paradise, Nevada, from Thursday, April 28 - Saturday, April 30.
One (1) grand prize winner will receive:
- Roundtrip travel for four (4) including airfare and airport transportation
- Lodging for three (3) nights, two (2) rooms
- Four (4) VIP premium seats at the Draft for all three (3) days
- Cleveland Browns swag for four (4)
The contest runs from Monday, Feb. 21, to Monday, March 28.