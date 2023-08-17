High School Game of the Week

Euclid vs Austintown-Fitch square off in High School Game of the Week

Aug 17, 2023 at 07:13 PM
Friday's game between Euclid and Austintown-Fitch is this week's High School Game of the Week!

The winning team from each Game of the Week during the 10 weeks of the high school football regular season will receive $2,500 for their program.

This week's High School Game of the Week featured matchup will also be a part of the Nike Kickoff Classic. The collaboration between Nike, the NFL and clubs allows each of the participating boys and girls high school teams to have a shared kickoff experience in their local markets.

Part one of the Kickoff Classic featured four girls high school flag football teams that competed during halftime of the Browns—Commanders preseason game on Aug. 11.

The Kickoff Classic will conclude with the Euclid—Austintown-Fitch game on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Euclid High School. Both teams will also receive $2,500 for their program for participating in the Nike Kickoff Classic.

Here's everything you need to know if you're looking to see it live in person.

WHO: Euclid (0-0), Austintown-Fitch (0-0)

WHERE: Euclid Community Stadium (651 E 22nd St, Euclid, OH 44123)

WHEN: 7:00pm

THE COACHES: Robert Andrews, Euclid and TJ Parker, Austintown-Fitch

Follow us on Twitter @BrownsYouthFB for live updates and scores. Make sure to check ClevelandBrowns.com after the game for photos, MVPs of the game and more.

