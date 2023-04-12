Fanatics, Cleveland Browns Enhance Fan Experience through Expanded Partnership

The Cleveland Browns and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, announced today the expansion of their existing e-commerce partnership, which establishes the company as the team's end-to-end omnichannel retail partner. Fanatics, which has powered the Browns' online and mobile shopping platform since 2014, will now operate the full suite of physical retail outlets throughout FirstEnergy Stadium on gamedays and beyond.

"Fanatics has been an incredible partner and has offered Browns fans an extensive collection of merchandise since we started working together nearly 10 years ago, and we know they will bring that same high level of product quality and customer service to FirstEnergy Stadium," said Senior Vice President of Marketing and Media Brent Rossi. "Browns fans will benefit from Fanatics' overall approach to in-venue retail sales at the stadium on gamedays and throughout the year, including through an investment to refresh the Pro Shop and a shared experience during in-person and online shopping."

Fanatics will make a significant capital investment to redesign and optimize the team's in-venue shopping footprint through the partnership expansion. Browns fans will benefit from these upgrades prior to the upcoming 2023 NFL season. The combined e-commerce and in-venue retail efforts will create an amplified shopping experience for fans, regardless of where, when, or how they wish to browse and purchase their favorite Browns merchandise. FanCash, Fanatics' loyalty program which customers accrue with each transaction, will also be integrated into the partnership, allowing fans to earn and redeem both in-venue or online.

"Based off our combined success delivering Browns fans an unrivaled e-commerce experience, Fanatics is incredibly excited to expand our relationship to now include their official in-venue retail stores," said Ed O'Brien, Fanatics SVP of Business Development & Strategy. "We look forward to collaborating with the Browns to create an elevated shopping experience throughout FirstEnergy Stadium, which not only adds to the incredible experience for fans on gamedays, but also allows the team to tap into additional Fanatics resources to tell their brand story."

Through Fanatics' vertical, on-demand manufacturing capabilities – including rights to design, manufacture, and distribute all Nike NFL fan merchandise – fans will have access to a significantly expanded variety of high-quality team merchandise, with an emphasis on core products like jerseys and headwear. Fanatics will also utilize the teams' local NFL licenses to curate collections unique to the Browns that celebrate both the City of Cleveland and the fan base's incredible passion. Featured brands will include Fanatics, Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era, WinCraft, Pro Standard, and many other premium product lines.

Fanatics is the NFL's official e-commerce partner and has direct e-commerce partnerships with 27 NFL clubs. The Browns are the company's 12th NFL partner for which Fanatics operates both its e-commerce and in-venue retail businesses.

