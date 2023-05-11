What is it like to own field seats at Cleveland Browns Stadium?

Nearly all Field Seat Members can recount memories of footballs flying into their row of seats, high-fiving the team during pregame or voicing words of encouragement to their favorite players — and getting their attention back.

"Myles Garrett and I made eye contact during the Pittsburgh game," Evans said. "It was late in the game, and I just yelled 'Let's go, Myles!' And I'm telling you, man, he looked up and made eye contact with me, and then he came in on a blitz on the next play and got the sack.

"I'm telling you, I know it. The fans make a difference."

The incredible experience isn't the only reason why the field seats are worth every penny — they can also be used as a surefire way to make memories and grow connections with not only friends and family but deepen and enhance business relationships.

Forget dining out or playing a round of golf. If you want to leave the people closest to your business with a memory of a lifetime, a game spent together in the field seats provides a 100 percent chance of an unforgettable time.

"It's so important to have fun with people you work with and give them a great experience," D'Amico said. "Just having that fun with them and seeing how blown away they are, I don't know how else to describe it."

For Evans, the opportunity to mingle with other field seat owners has helped him grow connections for his real estate business. The seats offer an opportunity to not only create memories with whoever you're with, but grow a relationship with others lucky enough to share a space in the true "who's who" sports space of Northeast Ohio.

"It's just a real fortunate opportunity," he said. "It feels like an exclusive club."

To own field seats is to own a level of stardom few sports fans get to touch. Imagine the look on your other friends and family member's faces when you show them a video of a Browns touchdown happening right in front of you.

Or when you describe to them the endless menu that's accessible at any moment throughout your gameday experience.

Or when you get to describe how fast Nick Chubb really looks up close — rather than on TV.

Those are all pictures only fans with field seats can paint.

"They're always impressed by it," Heiser said. "It's definitely an impressive place to be, and people want to be like, 'Oh, I want to be your best friend now.'"