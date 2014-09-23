News

Forgotten Four: The Cleveland Browns big impact on bringing black players into Pro Football

Sep 23, 2014 at 07:56 AM
576_forgottenfour2.jpg

On Tuesday night, Epix will be premiering their documentary Forgotten Four: The Integration of Pro Football. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for a history lesson you won't want to miss.

Football has become one of the most historical parts of our society. Super Bowl winning teams and coaches are revered like heroes and Hall of Famers such as such as Jim Brown and Jerry Rice have reached immortal status.

But there's one large story about the history of professional football that's gone untold for so many years.

The Forgotten Four Photo Gallery

Alton Coppage and Bill Willis pounce on a fumble in 1946.
1 / 32

Alton Coppage and Bill Willis pounce on a fumble in 1946.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis and Bill Lund representing the 1940s at the 60th anniversary season kickoff coin toss in 2006.
2 / 32

Bill Willis and Bill Lund representing the 1940s at the 60th anniversary season kickoff coin toss in 2006.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis and Ed Sustersic with Punt, Pass and Kick participants.
3 / 32

Bill Willis and Ed Sustersic with Punt, Pass and Kick participants.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis and Horace Gillom in 1952.
4 / 32

Bill Willis and Horace Gillom in 1952.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis at Ohio State University.
5 / 32

Bill Willis at Ohio State University.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.
6 / 32

Bill Willis at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis helping to make a tackle.
7 / 32

Bill Willis helping to make a tackle.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis in a posed action photo.
8 / 32

Bill Willis in a posed action photo.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis on the radio. He was an accomplished disc jockey in his day.
9 / 32

Bill Willis on the radio. He was an accomplished disc jockey in his day.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis wearing number 60.
10 / 32

Bill Willis wearing number 60.

clevelandbrowns.com
Bill Willis, coach Fritz Heisler, and Lin Houston hitting a sled in 1951.
11 / 32

Bill Willis, coach Fritz Heisler, and Lin Houston hitting a sled in 1951.

clevelandbrowns.com
Edgar Jones, Otto Graham, Marion Motley and  Lou Saban after winning the 1948 AAFC Championship Game
12 / 32

Edgar Jones, Otto Graham, Marion Motley and  Lou Saban after winning the 1948 AAFC Championship Game

clevelandbrowns.com
Forrest Gregg, Frank Gifford, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr and Bill Willis being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.
13 / 32

Forrest Gregg, Frank Gifford, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr and Bill Willis being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

clevelandbrowns.com
Hall of Famers Paul Warfield, Chris Carter and Bill Willis.
14 / 32

Hall of Famers Paul Warfield, Chris Carter and Bill Willis.

clevelandbrowns.com
Len Ford, Darrel Palmer, John Sandusky, Bill Willis, Forrest Grigg, John Kissell, and George Young.
15 / 32

Len Ford, Darrel Palmer, John Sandusky, Bill Willis, Forrest Grigg, John Kissell, and George Young.

clevelandbrowns.com
Lin Houston, coach Fritz Heisler and Bill Willis work on technique in 1949.
16 / 32

Lin Houston, coach Fritz Heisler and Bill Willis work on technique in 1949.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley and Bill Willis after winning 1946 AAFC Championship Game
17 / 32

Marion Motley and Bill Willis after winning 1946 AAFC Championship Game

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley and Lou Groza on the sidelines at a Browns game in 1968.
18 / 32

Marion Motley and Lou Groza on the sidelines at a Browns game in 1968.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley at Great Lakes Naval Academy in 1945.
19 / 32

Marion Motley at Great Lakes Naval Academy in 1945.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley at training camp in Bowling Green.
20 / 32

Marion Motley at training camp in Bowling Green.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley braces himself for impact with two defenders.
21 / 32

Marion Motley braces himself for impact with two defenders.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley drags a would be tackler across the field.
22 / 32

Marion Motley drags a would be tackler across the field.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley in a promotional photo.
23 / 32

Marion Motley in a promotional photo.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley in his U.S. Postal Service uniform after football.
24 / 32

Marion Motley in his U.S. Postal Service uniform after football.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley running the ball at the old stadium.
25 / 32

Marion Motley running the ball at the old stadium.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley running with the ball against the New York Yankees.
26 / 32

Marion Motley running with the ball against the New York Yankees.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley runs a sweep with Dub Jones, and Lou Rymkus in the 1950 NFL Championship Game.
27 / 32

Marion Motley runs a sweep with Dub Jones, and Lou Rymkus in the 1950 NFL Championship Game.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley wearing number 36 in 1953.
28 / 32

Marion Motley wearing number 36 in 1953.

clevelandbrowns.com
Marion Motley wearing number 76 in 1951.
29 / 32

Marion Motley wearing number 76 in 1951.

clevelandbrowns.com
Otto Graham and  Marion Motley working on their hand offs.
30 / 32

Otto Graham and  Marion Motley working on their hand offs.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown and Marion Motley.
31 / 32

Paul Brown and Marion Motley.

clevelandbrowns.com
Warren Lahr, Paul Brown, Ray Renfro, Bill Willis, Ed Sharkey (11-3-1952, CPC)
32 / 32

Warren Lahr, Paul Brown, Ray Renfro, Bill Willis, Ed Sharkey (11-3-1952, CPC)

clevelandbrowns.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: The Forgotten Four

The Cleveland Browns are at the center of the film. After coaching for years at Ohio State, Paul Brown had been chosen to be the first-ever head coach of the Cleveland franchise in 1946.

Brown was dead-set on putting the best football team on the field, and breaking the NFL's informal rule barring blacks from playing the sport. Brown signed Bill Willis, one of his former players at Ohio State and Marion Motley, a world-class 240-pound athlete who also served next to Brown in the Navy during World War II.

Brown built an atmosphere within the football team that bonded all the players together, no matter their skin color. Brown was a progressive thinker who not only developed new football concepts – the West Coast offense, the draw play and watching film – but also thought talent didn't have a skin color.

"This story shows that when there is a will and a desire to make things happen, great things can happen," said Clem Willis, Bill's son. "Dad, with the help of Paul Brown, was pioneer not only in football but in life. And year after year, his teams became champions."

While Willis and Motley thrived in Ohio, two other black players were not as openly received on the West coast. Even though the Los Angeles Rams signed African-Americans Kenny Washington and Woody Strode, the players dealt with extreme bigotry and racial circumstances that made it tough to succeed.

The title of the documentary is appropriate. As time has passed, society has only truly recognized Jackie Robinson as breaking the color barrier. But in reality, Willis, Motley, Washington and Strode's impact was as big.

Paul Brown Gallery

Ed Modzelewski, Paul Brown and Otto Graham in 1955.
1 / 8

Ed Modzelewski, Paul Brown and Otto Graham in 1955.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown and Indians pitcher Bob Feller.
2 / 8

Paul Brown and Indians pitcher Bob Feller.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown at age 6 with Fletcher Bowe, in Marion, Ohio.
3 / 8

Paul Brown at age 6 with Fletcher Bowe, in Marion, Ohio.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown coaching at practive at the Great Lakes Naval Academy.
4 / 8

Paul Brown coaching at practive at the Great Lakes Naval Academy.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown coaching at Ohio State University.
5 / 8

Paul Brown coaching at Ohio State University.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown the day he was appointed coach at Ohio State University.
6 / 8

Paul Brown the day he was appointed coach at Ohio State University.

clevelandbrowns.com
Paul Brown with the Massillon High School football team in 1925.
7 / 8

Paul Brown with the Massillon High School football team in 1925.

clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
8 / 8
clevelandbrowns.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Paul Brown through the years

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising