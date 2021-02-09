Former Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer passes away

Schottenheimer joined the Browns in 1980 as the team's defensive coordinator and served the position for four years. He took the reins as head coach midway through the 1984 season, when he was tapped to replace Sam Rutigliano amid a 1-7 start, and held the role through 1988. The Browns went 44-27 under Schottenheimer, who holds the third-best winning percentage (.620) of any Browns head coach who coached multiple seasons. His 44 wins are the fourth-most in franchise history.

The Browns won three of their first five games under Schottenheimer's watch to finish the 1984 season with a 5-11 record, and he was retained as the full-time head coach entering the 1985 season. Cleveland took off the following year, improving its record to 8-8 and winning its first of three straight AFC Central titles. In 1986, Schottenheimer led the Browns to their most wins since the team joined the NFL, as the team went 12-4 in the regular season and downed the New York Jets in the AFC Divisional Round to advance to the AFC Championship. The Browns did the same in 1987 after a 10-5 season that saw the team beat the Colts in the divisional round before falling to the Broncos for a second consecutive year. The Browns went 10-6 and earned their fourth straight playoff appearance in Schottenheimer's final season.

Schottenheimer went on to coach 16 more seasons in the NFL, the majority of which coming in Kansas City, where he won 101 games during a 10-year run (1989-98). He was the head coach in Washington for one season (2001) before joining the Chargers, whom he led to 47 wins over five seasons from 2002-2006.

Schottenheimer ranks eighth in NFL history with 200 regular season wins as a head coach. He won five playoff games, giving him a total of 205 for his career.