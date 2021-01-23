Former Browns OT Tony Jones passes away

Jones appeared in 13 games with three starts during his first two seasons with the Browns before he became an every-game starter in 1990. The Royston, Georgia, native was Cleveland's starting right tackle in 1990 before switching to left tackle in 1991. He started every game over a six-season stretch with the Browns, including a 1994 campaign that saw the team beat the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round in front of a home crowd. He notched 99 of his 174 career starts with the Browns.