Former Browns OT Tony Jones passes away

Tony Jones, the Browns' anchor at left tackle from 1991-95 who went on to win two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos, passed away Friday. He was 54 years old.
Jones, who came to Cleveland in 1988 as an undrafted free agent out of Western Carolina and spent eight seasons with the franchise, was remembered fondly by a number of his former teammates.
Jones appeared in 13 games with three starts during his first two seasons with the Browns before he became an every-game starter in 1990. The Royston, Georgia, native was Cleveland's starting right tackle in 1990 before switching to left tackle in 1991. He started every game over a six-season stretch with the Browns, including a 1994 campaign that saw the team beat the Patriots in the AFC Wild Card round in front of a home crowd. He notched 99 of his 174 career starts with the Browns.
Jones played for the Ravens in 1996 after the franchise moved to Baltimore and then joined the Broncos in 1997. Jones won two consecutive Super Bowls with the Broncos, playing right tackle in 1997 and then shifting back to left tackle from 1998-2000. Jones earned Pro Bowl recognition in 1998.
Jones' NFL career spanned 13 years. He appeared in 184 games.