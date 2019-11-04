Freddie Kitchens emphasizes team-wide focus on execution following loss to Denver

"When the field diminishes and I think we called that from the 8- or 9- [yard line], you have to be real precise in your execution," Kitchens said of the score that wasn't. "You have to be precise with your landmarks. So the little details can never get lost the closer. They actually have to ramp up the details of route running, precision in routes, throws, protections and things. Because the room for error diminishes when you are down that tight."

The Browns ended up settling for a field goal on that drive, and eventually lost by five. Had they scored a touchdown, they could have instead attempted a field goal late in the fourth instead of being forced to go for it. But again, the what-if game is a dangerous one to play.

The point Kitchens made repeatedly Monday is that no matter the circumstances, his team simply has to execute better.

The most important area in which they must improve, in which they've not been very good all season, is the red zone. After scoring a touchdown on two out of every three red-zone trips in 2018, the Browns are doing so just 46.15 percent of the time — and just once in five tries Sunday.

Credit is due to kicker Austin Seibert for executing successfully, going 4-for-4 on field goals and 1-for-1 on point-after attempts. But ultimately, you don't want your kicker scoring the majority of your points.

"We had 10 drives. Seven of them should have resulted in points," Kitchens said. "We ended two drives on fourth down, and we scored on five drives. We did not score enough touchdowns in the red zone, or the conversation would be different. Just simply put, you know. We got to convert. We got to be more successful in the red zone. We got to play better red-zone football."