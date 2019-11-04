6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' 24-19 loss to the Broncos

DENVER, Colorado -- The Cleveland Browns fell to the Denver Broncos, 24-19, on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, dropping their record to 2-6 on the season.

In a game filled with Browns field goals, they fell short on the scoreboard. Here are the six plays that changed the game.

1. Brandon Allen's consecutive passes to Courtland Sutton

After a slow start for each side, first-time starter Brandon Allen heated up by relying on his best remaining target, receiver Courtland Sutton. On third down, Allen found Sutton on a hard slant run underneath soft coverage for a first down. He went to Sutton again on the very next play, lofting a ball up to the big-bodied second-year receiver from SMU. Browns corner Denzel Ward had inside position on Sutton, but the 6-foot-4, 215-pound wideout jumped over Ward to catch the ball for the game's first score.

2. Noah Fant's 75-yard touchdown reception

The Browns responded to the Broncos' scoring drive with three points of their own, but quickly found themselves down 14-3 after rookie tight end Noah Fant made perhaps the best play of his young career. Streaking across the middle of the field, Fant hauled in a pass from Allen, ran over Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead, then ran through a couple of arm tackle attempts and rumbled the rest of the way down the left sideline for a Broncos touchdown. The score put Denver ahead, 14-3, creating an early hole for the Browns.

3. Joe Schobert forces fumble

The Browns again followed with a field goal to make it 14-6 but needed a game-changing play. They got one from linebacker Joe Schobert, who stripped Broncos receiver Diontae Spencer after a short reception. Ward recovered the fumble at the Broncos' 24, setting up the Browns for an attempt at trimming Denver's lead.