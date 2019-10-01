Freddie Kitchens explains why his appreciation for Nick Chubb started Day 1 - News & Notes

Chubb doesn't seek out the spotlight, but it's been hard to avoid this week. He's up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week after a game that featured a memorable, 88-yard touchdown run. After just 20 games, Chubb sits fourth in the NFL in rushing yards and owns the first- and third-longest runs in Browns history.

"Nick, first and foremost, is an excellent individual," Kitchens said. "He works his tail off every day he walks on the football field, walks into the weight room or walks into the classroom. You know exactly what you are getting from Nick every time he walks out there. Every time the clock starts turning, you know what you are going to get from him. After all of that, you throw in his ability, his skillset, his desire inside within to be successful and his resilient nature and chasing being good.

"I do not know what else you want in a football player."

-- Kitchens didn't have any updates on the Browns' injured players, but he's encouraged by one aspect of the outlook regarding wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Landry, who posted a career-best 167 yards against the Ravens, is in the league's concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's game late in the third quarter. Because they're on Monday Night Football, the Browns have an extra day to work with when it comes to Landry potentially returning in time to face the 49ers.

"It is encouraging that we in reality start practice a day later in the week," Kitchens said. "Hopefully, he will get back at some point and get some good reps in and get ready to play."

-- Antonio Callaway, who is poised to return from a four-game suspension, could be in line to fill in for Landry if he's not cleared in time for Monday's game.