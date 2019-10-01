Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. 49ers - 10/1

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' game Monday against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m., and the game can be seen on ESPN.
Oct 01, 2019 at 11:34 AM
