Freddie Kitchens talks Odell Beckham Jr., team mentality heading into Cardinals week - Press Conference

On multiple stories reporting Beckham wants out of Cleveland:

"Did Odell say that? [Media member responds with no]. OK, case closed then. Odell did not say it. Odell has not told me anything remotely dealing with that. I know he has done a great job of getting to the game on Sunday."

On it being possible for team athletic trainers to potentially recommended that Beckham get surgery prior to the season and Beckham potentially saying he would play through it:

"I am not going to comment on anything like that. Sorry. I really said all I am going to say about the injury or whatever."

On why the Browns' running game success changed in the second half:

"I think we made some adjustments in what we were doing. We came out and made a conservative effort to the run the ball. When you have two turnovers in back-to-back series, it is hard to sustain anything. At that point after the second turnover, we only had I think eight or nine plays left in the half. We only ran 21 or 22 plays in the first half. We only had eight series. We scored on four of our eight possessions. When you only have eight possessions, you need to be successful on all eight of those. We moved the ball out and we turned the ball over twice in those eight possessions. Really without the turnovers, we scored on four of six possessions. Now, you have to count the turnovers because that stopped a drive that we were moving the ball down the fieldpretty good. On the other turnover, we had a couple of guys open. Anytime you score four out of eight possessions, it is pretty good."

On the reason the Browns turned it over was due to passing the ball:

"Yeah, everybody would say that after you turn it over, right? We threw an interception in New England from flipping the ball from like two feet. I consider that a run, but we do not get credit for a fumble; we get credit for an interception."

On if DE Olivier Vernon had a setback with his knee:

"Olivier really wanted to get back for Pittsburgh, and we thought it was best just to give him another week. He wanted to go again. We felt like it was best just to give him a little more time."

On if Vernon will play this week:

"We will see how it goes during the course of the week."

On T Kendall Lamm's performance:

"He did very well. Offensive line wise, I thought we had our best game yet yesterday. We gave up one sack. We were on those guys in the run game as far as maintaining blocks and things like that down the field. We did an excellent job on a critical screen pass that we had late in the game on third-and-10. Did an excellent job downfield. Just overall, I think those guys played one of their best games across the board. I thought (T) Greg Robinson played good. (G) Joel Bitonio played good. (C) JC Tretter played good. (G) Wyatt (Teller) came on and made some advancements in the way he played, and then the right tackle played good – Kendall."

On if the Browns may keep Lamm at RT if T Chris Hubbard is healthy this week:

"We have not broached that yet. We have not got to that point yet."

On S Sheldrick Redwine's recent performance:

"I think the last couple of weeks, Sheldrick has done the things that have earned him the right to play more and that continued yesterday. I think he was a factor in the game positively. His range is very evident when he is in the middle of the field. His range, he made a great play on the double-pass, the trick play that they had. I think he got there quicker than the guy even expected and kind of stopped him in his tracks, and as much of a catch and tackle you could have on a play like that, he made it happen, which was a huge play in the game. I think Sheldrick has done a good job. I need him to keep coming."

On if he would have liked to see Redwine make the interception inside the 5 to stop a field goal:

"Of course. Of course because he had a great opportunity to and he expects to make that play, too."

On if Redwine can play the other S position:

"I think we have a pretty good rotation there with him, (S) Juston (Burris), (S) Damarious (Randall) and (S) J.T. Hassell comes in from time to time too. I think we have a pretty good rotation. As long as you continue to play well, your snaps continue to increase."

On if RB Nick Chubb winning the rushing title is significant to him:

"Anytime you see a guy like… First off, I will answer that question by saying hat is the last thing on Nick Chubb's mind. He wants to win this week. He wants to go 1-0 this week. Anytime a guy as special as Nick is as a person and a player receives any type of recognition, it is deserved. I do not think his end goal is not to win any kind of title, expect the last title."

On what it would mean to him for the Browns to have two dynamic receivers, a good QB and an NFL rushing champion:

"I think wins and losses mean more to me than anything. I think we need to continue to try to go 1-0 this week. I truly do not think about those kind of things."

On if Mayfield's progression is trending in the right direction, despite his stats totals this year: