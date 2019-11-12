Freddie Kitchens talks Steelers preparation, quick turnaround - Press Conference

On Steelers CB Joe Haden's performance this season:

"He is playing very good. Their whole secondary is player very good. Anytime you can have that many takeaways, they are doing a lot of good with their eyes. You can tell they do a lot of studying in the course of the week. Well-coached defensively. Linebackers and D line, they do a tremendous job of creating pressure on the quarterback, and in return, it maybe makes the quarterback make decisions a little quicker than he needs to be. They are third in the league in sacks so they are getting home a lot and then the ball has to come out and then they are able to do their studying during the course of the week and know where the ball is coming out at. Overall, a good defensive football team, one of the best in the league."

*On Steelers DE T.J. Watt and challenges Watt presents: *"His ability to bend and turn the corner. His effort. His passion. A very, very high motor. Just keeps coming and does not quit. He is a very special player."

On if there are any benefits of playing Thursday night following a Sunday game:

"You are trying to ask this question a couple of different ways or something. Thursday games, you know you have one a year, and you try to make a schedule fit accordingly to what gets your players in the best position to succeed on Thursday. That is what we have tried to do."

On if the short week of preparation for a Thursday night game it is more challenging mentally or physically:

"I think it is a little bit of both, but I would say physically more than anything. When the physical nature of it goes down, sometimes your mental aspect of it suffers. You need to make sure and we are trying to make sure we get these guys and we are going to get these guys back and ready to play on Thursday physically. The game of football is a tough game, especially at this level. If these guys can be ready physically, you have a chance. If they are not ready physically, I know you do not have a chance."

On DE Olivier Vernon's status and being optimistic that Vernon can play Thursday:

"I would not say I am optimistic – I am just kind of waiting to see. We do not really know. Hopefully, he wakes up feeling great."

On TE Ricky Seals-Jones' status for Thursday:

"Ricky is going to be kind of day to day, too – probably a day-of-game type decision for Ricky."

On S Eric Murray's status for Thursday:

"Eric is probably not going to make it back – probably not going to make it back. I do not know if that is released or not. I am telling you he is probably not going to make it back – breaking news."

On the importance of building off the win against the Bills and facing a division opponent:

"We try to stay focused on this week and this week only. We want to go 1-0 this week. That is the one thing we want to do. Not really building on anything, we just want to go 1-0 this week."

On if the Browns asked QB Baker Mayfield for tips on defending Rudolph, given they played against each other multiple times in college:

"No, I did not. Maybe I should, though. It is a short week (laughter)."

On if he liked Mayfield taking more deep shots to Beckham Jr. and if he feels they are close to making that work: