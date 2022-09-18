Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jets

Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 2 matchup with the Jets!
Presented by
Sep 18, 2022 at 01:28 PM
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Panthers
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 1 matchup with the Panthers
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bears
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 3 preseason matchup with the Bears
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Eagles
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 2 preseason matchup with the Eagles
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Jaguars
Check out the best plays from the Browns' Week 1 preseason matchup with the Jaguars
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Bengals
Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 18 game at FirstEnergy Stadium
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers
Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 17 game at Heinz Field
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Packers
Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 16 game at Lambeau Field
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Raiders
Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 15 game at FirstEnergy Stadium
news
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Ravens
Watch the best plays from Cleveland's Week 14 game at FirstEnergy Stadium