Game time for the Browns vs. Bears Week 15 matchup officially announced

Browns will host the Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Dec. 17

Nov 30, 2023 at 03:00 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

23_WK15_DATE_2560x1440 (1)

Game time for the Browns matchup against the Bears in Week 15 is officially set. 

The NFL announced on Thursday that the game will be played on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m at Cleveland Browns Stadium. It will be the second of two consecutive home games for the Browns. Cleveland will host one more regular season home game against the Jets in Week 17.

The Browns are 7-4 heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles. They will look to get back in the win column on Sunday after losing to the Broncos in Week 12 and continue their playoff push. 

Click here to buy tickets.

Related Content

news

How the Browns defense matches up against the Rams offense

The Browns are 12th in opponent rushing yards per game while the Rams are 14th in rushing yards
news

Kevin Stefanski names Joe Flacco backup QB for Week 13

Browns will evaluate how Dorian Thompson-Robinson progresses through concussion protocol this week
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles on Dec. 3, 2023
news

CB Denzel Ward's jersey and gloves on display in Hall of Fame

In Week 11 against the Steelers, Ward's one pass defensed put him in NFL history books
Advertising