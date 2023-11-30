Game time for the Browns vs. Bears Week 15 matchup officially announced

Game time for the Browns matchup against the Bears in Week 15 is officially set.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the game will be played on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m at Cleveland Browns Stadium. It will be the second of two consecutive home games for the Browns. Cleveland will host one more regular season home game against the Jets in Week 17.

The Browns are 7-4 heading into their Week 13 matchup against the Rams in Los Angeles. They will look to get back in the win column on Sunday after losing to the Broncos in Week 12 and continue their playoff push.