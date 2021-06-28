'Believing I'm the Best'

Pat Fitzgerald didn't hesitate to tell Newsome, Northwestern's junior cornerback, his honest opinion when he asked him a question about foregoing his final year of eligibility and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"What do you think I should do?" Newsome asked Fitzgerald, who had been his head coach for the last three years in Evanston and watched him blossom from a three-star recruit to one of the top cornerbacks in the nation.

"If you were my son, I'd tell you to leave," Fitzgerald said. "You need to leave."

Newsome was going to become the first true junior at Northwestern to declare for the NFL Draft since Darnell Autry in 1996 and Fitzgerald, of course, was going to miss having him in his defense. At 6-foot and 192 pounds, Newsome was a constant pest for opposing receivers ever since he started four games as a true freshman in 2018, and he was one of the biggest reasons why Northwestern advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game two times in the last three years.

No season was greater for Newsome than 2020.

Despite playing just six games due to the pandemic, Newsome entrenched himself as arguably the best cornerback of the Big Ten by registering 11 pass breakups, which led the conference, and one interception — his first and only college takeaway.

Yes, Newsome recorded just one interception in college, but Fitzgerald never believed NFL scouts should hold that against him.

"He could've played receiver for us," Fitzgerald told reporters in a video call after Newsome was drafted. "He's got great ball skills."

Dan Zegers, a Browns area scout, agrees. He saw Newsome, who was injured for the first three games of the 2020 season, play for the first time in Week 4 against Purdue, where he recorded two pass breakups and was the best secondary player on the field.

The next week against Wisconsin, Newsome grabbed his first interception. He followed the receiver stride-for-stride up the sideline, pivoted as soon as he saw his opponent stop and stepped in front of the pass to make the catch.

From then on, Zegers was hooked into watching Newsome's tape.

"It just got you a little excited," he said. "He wasn't even targeted that much this year. He had a three-game stretch where he wasn't even thrown at. His movement skills and what he flashed when the ball was thrown his way, that's what stood out to me."

When the offseason began and scouts and front office personnel reviewed the tape of each potential prospect they held interest in for the 2021 draft, Newsome's highlight reel was full of difficult plays. The footwork matched that of a starting cornerback in the NFL, and his ability to follow receivers like a magnet endeared the rest of the Browns building toward boosting Newsome's name to the top of their draft board.

"Everyone was kind of like, 'Woah,'" Zegers said. "You can feel his confidence out there. He was a difference maker for his defense, and it was obvious they rallied behind him.