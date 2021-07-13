Browns Breakdowns: What CB Greg Newsome II brings to the secondary

Sure, Newsome had just one interception at Northwestern, but the play, which came against Wisconsin last year, provided plenty of evidence that Newsome is capable of making turnovers at the next level.

The opposing receiver first appeared as though he was running a quick slant through the middle. After the first few steps, he turned forward to run up the field and cut to the sideline. The route is tricky for a cornerback to identify, particularly if they bite on the initial look of the slant.

Newsome bit, but he didn't get burned. Instead, he quickly turned his hips and accelerated back to the receiver, following him step-by-step until the pass came near the sideline. Newsome stepped in front of him and made the impressive catch.

"This is one of those plays that sold me on Greg Newsome, that (made me think) this guy is big time and ready to be a first-round pick and future NFL starter," Brugler said. "He kept his feet underneath him. The mirroring skills are so, so good. He doesn't panic at any point in this play."

Newsome can hold his own as a tackler, too, which is a trait not all NFL-level cornerbacks possess.

He made plenty of tackles by himself at Northwestern, including a few against running backs. When Newsome attempts a tackle, he knows how to efficiently use all of his 6-foot-1, 190-pound frame into bringing down the opponent. The footwork he uses to stick with receivers in coverage shows when he's looking to bring down a tackler in the open field or behind the line of scrimmage, and he doesn't always need additional help from defensive teammates to finish the play.

"He knows when to calm his feet," Brugler said. "He stays under control, he stays centered and then he runs his feet through contact. A lot of corners, they're going to hug here. They're going to wait until they get reinforcements for help.

"But not Newsome. This is how you want your corners to execute. Newsome, he likes to get physical. It's a big part of his game."

The Browns listed plenty of reasons on why they liked Newsome after making him their first pick of the 2021 draft.

He has versatility to fit multiple holes in the secondary. He's fast enough to stick with many of the top receivers in the game. He knows how to make an open-field tackle.

What more could you want out of a cornerback?

Receivers are going to have a tough time when Newsome is in coverage, and that's why Brugler believes the Browns won't need to wait long to find returns on their first-round pick.