Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the QBs

What we know:Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski proved last season their chemistry can win the Browns a lot of football games. One of the biggest storylines last offseason was whether Stefanski's playbook would go to plan and bring the best out of Mayfield's skillset, which thrives when the rest of the offense is clicking at an uptempo pace. The answer was a resounding "yes," and the result was the end of the NFL's longest playoff drought. The most encouraging part was how much Mayfield ascended in the second half of the season following the bye week, when Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt took a hard look into Mayfield's tape and found ways to improve his game. All three of them attributed their study to one of the biggest reasons why Mayfield tossed 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the remaining 10 games, including two playoff games. The stretch was Mayfield's best as an NFL quarterback, and the Browns believe some more playbook retooling will push Mayfield to an even higher level. "I think Baker definitely became more comfortable in what we were doing, but I would tell you that I became more comfortable with his skillset, and going across the board," Stefanski said in March. "I was learning about our players and our coaches were learning about our players throughout that beginning portion of the season. I just think it was the natural evolution of us as an offense as we all learned about each other a little bit more."