Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the RBs

The countdown 'til training camp is on.

In two weeks, the Browns will be back in Berea for five weeks of practices, meetings and preparations for the 2021 season — one that's filled with hype following several key additions to the defense and little changes to an offense that thrived in 2020.

We're examining each position on the roster as Day 1 of camp nears, and we're starting with a group many expect to be one of the best units in the NFL yet again in 2021.

What we know: One of the biggest questions the Browns faced at the beginning of last season was how they could adequately use Chubb's and Hunt's Pro Bowl talents from the same backfield. Any notion that either player wouldn't have a chance to maximize their skills was squashed as the Browns finished the season third in the NFL with 2,374 rushing yards. Chubb had 1,067 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while Hunt provided 841 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns — five of which came as a receiver. There's zero reason to believe the duo won't have a similar, if not better output in 2021. They'll run behind the same offensive line, take hand-offs from the same quarterback and look to improve under Year 2 of head coach Kevin Stefanski's playbook, which relied on a strong run game to open big plays for the rest of the offense.