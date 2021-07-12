Position Preview

Presented by

Browns 2021 position preview: Analyzing the RBs

The Browns believe their running backs are capable of improving even more after a massive 2020 season

Jul 12, 2021 at 01:49 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The countdown 'til training camp is on.

In two weeks, the Browns will be back in Berea for five weeks of practices, meetings and preparations for the 2021 season — one that's filled with hype following several key additions to the defense and little changes to an offense that thrived in 2020.

We're examining each position on the roster as Day 1 of camp nears, and we're starting with a group many expect to be one of the best units in the NFL yet again in 2021.

The Running Backs
Nick Chubb
Kareem Hunt
D’Ernest Johnson
Demetric Felton
Tre Harbison
John Kelly

The Fullbacks
Andy Janovich
Johnny Stanton

What we know: One of the biggest questions the Browns faced at the beginning of last season was how they could adequately use Chubb's and Hunt's Pro Bowl talents from the same backfield. Any notion that either player wouldn't have a chance to maximize their skills was squashed as the Browns finished the season third in the NFL with 2,374 rushing yards. Chubb had 1,067 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while Hunt provided 841 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns — five of which came as a receiver. There's zero reason to believe the duo won't have a similar, if not better output in 2021. They'll run behind the same offensive line, take hand-offs from the same quarterback and look to improve under Year 2 of head coach Kevin Stefanski's playbook, which relied on a strong run game to open big plays for the rest of the offense.

What we don't know: How much higher can the group go? Don't forget that Chubb still amassed his 1,000-yard season last year despite missing four games with a knee injury. A full season from Chubb likely pins him near the top of the race for a league rushing title, while Hunt is still very much considered one of the top running backs in the league. Both Chubb and Hunt are capable of pulling off 1,000-yard rushing seasons — a feat only seven rushing duos have ever accomplished in NFL history — and that'll be even more within reach with the addition of a 17th game to the schedule. If the duo comes anywhere close to reaching that mark, the offense should be in great shape.

Photos: Position Preview - Running Backs

Check out photos of the running backs the Browns will be bringing into training camp

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
1 / 22

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.
2 / 22

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) before a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants on December 20, 2020 on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The Browns won 20-6.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
3 / 22

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.
4 / 22

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during a NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on January 17, 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Browns lost 17-22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.
5 / 22

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the third day of minicamp on June 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021.
6 / 22

Fullback Johnny Stanton (40) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Tre Harbison (37) during the eleventh day of phase three on June 10, 2021.
7 / 22

Running back Tre Harbison (37) during the eleventh day of phase three on June 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the eleventh day of phase three on June 10, 2021.
8 / 22

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the eleventh day of phase three on June 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during the eleventh day of phase three on June 10, 2021.
9 / 22

Running back John Kelly (49) during the eleventh day of phase three on June 10, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of phase two on May 17, 2021.
10 / 22

Running Back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of phase two on May 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021.
11 / 22

Running back John Kelly (49) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021.
12 / 22

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the fifth day of phase three on June 2, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Tre Harbison (37) during the second day of phase three on May 26, 2021.
13 / 22

Running back Tre Harbison (37) during the second day of phase three on May 26, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the fifth day of phase two on May 24, 2021.
14 / 22

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the fifth day of phase two on May 24, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.
15 / 22

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 14, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns lost 47-42.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Running back Tre Harbison (37) during the first day of phase two on May 17, 2021.
16 / 22

Running back Tre Harbison (37) during the first day of phase two on May 17, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.
17 / 22

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on January 10, 2021 at Heinz Field. The Browns won 48-37.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 25, 2020
18 / 22

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on January 13, 2021.
19 / 22

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on January 13, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 9, 2020
20 / 22

Running back John Kelly (49) during practice on September 9, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.
21 / 22

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns on November 22, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 22-17.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.
22 / 22

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) after a NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on January 3, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 24 -22.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The X-Factor:Chubb, and the stats from his four-game absence last season provide all the evidence. When he missed Weeks 5-8 with a knee injury, the Browns' rushing attack sputtered to its lowest four-game output of the entire season. The unit failed to rush for less than 100 yards in three games last year, and two of them were when Chubb wasn't available. That's not to say Hunt isn't capable of doing the job alone — he still averaged just below 4 yards per carry in those four games, and the Browns played the NFL's top rushing defenses twice in that stretch — but when Chubb is on the field, the offense is significantly more explosive.

The biggest number:23. That's how many combined touchdowns were scored between Chubb and Hunt last year, which accounted for nearly half of the Browns' 50 total touchdowns that helped them finish with the 14th-best offense in the league.

Says it all: "I think we felt very comfortable with how we used them last year – kind of the one-two counter punches and keeping them both fresh as long as we could into each game. However, you want to put your most-talented players on the field, and Kareem is definitely deserving of getting playing time, along with Nick in certain packages. Those are things we have looked at in the offseason and will continue to grow." - offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

How many were kept on the initial 53-man roster last year?: 3

Related Content

news

How to get an early look at the Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform

Download the Browns Mobile App to see and buy the historic uniforms before their official unveiling
news

10 for '21: What will be the biggest storyline at Browns Training Camp?

Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal make their predictions for some of the hottest topics surrounding the Browns entering the 2021 season
news

Browns Mailbag: How can Donovan Peoples-Jones, other young WRs make a big impact in 2021?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week
news

Wyatt Teller knows he'll have 'great guys around me' with continuity in offense

Teller believes the offensive continuity will help him build on his breakout 2020 season
Advertising