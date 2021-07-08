Wyatt Teller knows he'll have 'great guys around me' with continuity in offense

The coaches, of course, aren't the only people from the offense returning in 2021. All five offensive line starters are back, as well as QB Baker Mayfield, RBs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and TEs Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku, who all played vital roles in the blocking game last season.

Those players will practice daily against a new-look defense, which will feature three new starters on the defensive line and an influx of talented veterans at linebacker and in the secondary. That means the offensive line will face strong competition in practice nearly every day.

"We have 11 guys on offense returning, which is insane — I've never heard of that," he said. "We've got the guys in the backfield who can do it at a high level … and if the best D-Line I play is our own team, I'll be very, very happy."

In one month, Teller and the rest of the Browns will be back in Berea for training camp, which will provide the first true signs of how much the offensive continuity could push the unit to an even higher level this season. After his best season in the NFL, Teller isn't taking anything for granted and stressed the urgency to continue to improve in Year 2 with the playbook from head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The trust on the offense is evident, and Teller is planning on doing his part to ensure it pays off.