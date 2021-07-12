10 for '21: What will be the biggest storyline at Browns Training Camp?

Zegura: The entire focus of the 2021 offseason was the reconstruction of the Browns defense, and EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry seems to have crushed that project. Now, the question facing the Browns D is how quickly can all of these new pieces gel to become what — on paper — appears to be an elite unit. The Browns could have an entire starting caliber nickel defense comprised of players who did not play a snap for the team in 2020, which is practically unheard of in the NFL. In Week 1 against the high-flying Chiefs, the Browns could have at least three new starters on the defensive line, two at linebacker and up to four on the back end of the defense. As things stand now, that means the Browns could have eight or nine new starters out of 11 in their base nickel defense. Beyond that, the different new look sub packages at the disposal of defensive coordinator Joe Woods could have nearly a dozen new faces on the field over the course of a game when it is all said and done. The battles for playing time, the utilization of various personnel groupings (such as the big dime) and the cohesiveness of this defense are going to be incredibly fun to watch and interesting to see play out as this training camp unfolds.