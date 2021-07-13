10 for '21: Which position will be most improved?

Gribble: I'm going to go just a little bit against the grain here and steer the focus to the offense. And then I'm going to go even further against the grain and pick a position that has already shown it can play at an elite level and was arguably the best at what it does in the entire NFL. Yes, I'm picking the offensive line, and there are two big reasons why. First, the continuity. We saw how much better the unit got as the season progressed last season. Now, think how much better it will be with a full year under its belt. Think how much improvement a player like Jedrick Wills Jr. can make after his first full season — a really good one, at that — at left tackle. Think how much higher a breakout player like Wyatt Teller can ascend. Second and perhaps most important — we really didn't get to see the offensive line at full strength much throughout the 2020 season. Injuries and other absences here and there limited the group to just eight full games together. Sure, the Browns' O-line finished first in both run and pass blocking grades by Pro Football Focus, so improvement may be hard to quantify but there's always room to improve, and this area of the Browns could be even more dangerous in 2021 because of it.