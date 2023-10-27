Haslam Sports Group opens applications for Year Four of Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship

The Haslam Sports Group (HSG) is seeking applicants for its fourth year of the Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship Program, a year-long sports business fellowship that provides a unique, immersive opportunity to high-potential, diverse recent college graduates.

The fellowship began in 2021 and was put in place to improve the pipeline for diverse talent into the sports industry. The program will provide fellows with a range of experiences in one or more sports business disciplines across two of HSG's major league professional sports teams—the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew—to expand the participant's knowledge of and experience in the business of professional sports and prepare them for a successful career in the sports industry.

Fellows work with administration, marketing, operations and sales groups with both teams over a 12-month period. Individuals will be selected based on a nationwide search in collaboration with multiple universities, as well as executives from both the Browns and Crew who assist with program development and recruiting efforts.

Previous fellows have gone on to secure full-time jobs in or adjacent to the sports industry, including specifically with the Browns, Crew, Goldman Sachs, Wasserman and CAA ICON.

Candidates will be selected toward the beginning of 2024 and will start their roles in July.

Individuals interested in applying for the HSG Fellowship can do so here.

