Haslam Sports Group welcomes 4 participants for Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship Program

The Browns have welcomed four participants to take part in the Haslam Sports Group Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship Program, which is starting this month and will run a full year between the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew organizations.

Kritagya Arora from Ohio State University, Anthony Charles from Cornell University, Faith Lackey from University of North Carolina and Amber McElrath from Syracuse University will all join the Haslam Sports Group and fulfill a variety of roles with both teams.

The Diversity and Opportunity Fellowship Program was put in place to improve the pipeline for diverse talent into the sports industry. These individuals were selected based on a nationwide search, in collaboration with multiple universities, as well as executives from both the Browns and Crew who assisted with program development and recruiting efforts.



Each fellow will complete four broad rotations located in either Cleveland or Columbus. The rotations will include approximately 12 weeks in each of the following disciplines: Administration, Marketing, Operations and Sales.