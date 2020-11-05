HONOR ROW program recognizes 12 Ohio National Guard members

On Sunday, the Browns were proud to host the men and women who have been keeping the state of Ohio safe throughout the pandemic. Through our HONOR ROW program, we recognized 12 members of the Ohio National Guard in game during the first quarter through a scoreboard feature.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country. While maintaining social distancing and keeping the safety of everyone involved as the top priority, the Browns will continue to honor these individuals with the HONOR ROW tribute during each home game this season.

Sunday, we were proud to honor SrA. Joshua Eddie, SSgt. Michael Schuster, SSgt. Kayleigh Orner, SSgt. Christopher Mcqueen, AIC. Keith Zachary, SSgt. Danijel Vujicic, PFC. Trevon Scott, Sgt. Angelo Billingsley, PFC Aaron Kaczur, SPC. Joseph Byers, SPC. Jeffrey Pihlblad and SPC. Heidi Wolfe. We thank them all for their dedication to serving for our country!