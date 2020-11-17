Community

HONOR ROW program recognizes 12 veterans

The Browns are proud to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving our country

Nov 17, 2020 at 05:24 PM
The Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Houston Texans.

On Sunday against the Texans, the Browns were proud to honor those who dedicated their lives to serving our country. Through our HONOR ROW program, we partnered with the USO of Northern Ohio to recognize 12 veterans in game during the first quarter through a scoreboard feature.

Hats Off to Our Heroes HONOR ROW was created following the 9/11 tragedy to honor those who dedicate themselves to their local communities and country. While maintaining social distancing and keeping the safety of everyone involved as the top priority, the Browns will continue to honor these individuals with the HONOR ROW tribute during each home game this season.

Sunday, we were proud to honor A1C Brandon Vogel (Air Force), CDR Paul Vogel (Coast Guard), Cpl. Calvin "Bucket of Love" Raidsek (Marine Corps), Sgt. Brogan McMillan (Marine Corps), SFC Kenneth Bacon Sr. (Army National Guard), SSG. Joe Harvey (Air Force and Army National Guard), Sgt. LaShaun Franklin (Army), SSG. Anthony Saber (Army), SFC. Joshua Wood (Army), MSG. Ron Hetrick (Army National Guard), SSG. Robert J. McGuire (Army) and SSG. Haroon Thomas (Army). We thank them all for their dedication to serving our country!

Be sure to look out for our next HONOR ROW feature following our November 22 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

