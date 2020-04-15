How to buy the Browns' new jerseys, and everything else you need to know

Even though the Browns Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, is closed to in-store traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can purchase their new jersey through the FirstEnergy Stadium-based store by phone at 440-824-3427. Online purchases through Fanatics can be made at shop.clevelandbrowns.com.

And as a reminder, for a significant period of time, the Browns will commit 100 percent of the team's net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales to the "Hats Off To Our Heroes" Fund, which which will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.

Fans who purchase a new jersey directly from the Pro Shop will also receive a 30 percent coupon by mail for future use at the location once it reopens (full details to be listed on coupon). To place an order from the Pro Shop, call 440-824-3427 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. The Pro Shop will also host special call-in hours this week from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday (April 15) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday (April 18-19). In-store purchases are currently unavailable in adherence to all policies and social distancing best practices related to COVID-19.

Three styles of jerseys are available in men's at varying price points, including Nike Elite, Nike Limited and Nike Game Replicas. Women's and Youth jerseys are available in the Nike Game Replica style.