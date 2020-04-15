How to buy the Browns' new jerseys, and everything else you need to know

The jerseys are here, and they're available to purchase in multiple ways. To place an order from the Pro Shop, call 440-824-3427 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Online purchases through Fanatics can be made at shop.clevelandbrowns.com. Initial inventory and selection of jerseys is limited due to production constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And as a reminder, for a significant period of time, the Browns will commit 100 percent of the team's net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales to the "Hats Off To Our Heroes" Fund, which which will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.
Fans who purchase a new jersey directly from the Pro Shop will also receive a 30 percent coupon by mail for future use at the location once it reopens (full details to be listed on coupon). To place an order from the Pro Shop, call 440-824-3427 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. The Pro Shop will also host special call-in hours this week from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday (April 15) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday (April 18-19). In-store purchases are currently unavailable in adherence to all policies and social distancing best practices related to COVID-19.
Three styles of jerseys are available in men's at varying price points, including Nike Elite, Nike Limited and Nike Game Replicas. Women's and Youth jerseys are available in the Nike Game Replica style.
Initial inventory and selection of jerseys is limited due to production constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Color Rush jerseys are not yet in inventory and customized jerseys are not yet available, but we encourage you to fill out the form below to be notified when they are. You can also be notified when a particular jersey becomes available.
Game Replica jerseys are priced at $110 for both men's and women's styles and $75 for youth. They are a base replica with screen-printed letters and numbers, a slightly loose fit and longer arm sleeves. Current Game Replica jersey inventory includes:
Nick Chubb - White (men's)
Denzel Ward - White (men's)
Baker Mayfield - White (women's)
Odell Beckham Jr. - White (women's)
Baker Mayfield - Brown (youth)
Nick Chubb - Brown (youth)
Limited jerseys are priced at $150 and feature a flywire strength fabric that resists stretch around the neck and a tailored fit for easy movement. Both name and number are stitched and arm bands are screen printed. They feature a slightly loose fit and longer arm sleeves. Current Limited jersey inventory includes:
Baker Mayfield - Brown (men's)
Odell Beckham Jr. - White (men's)
Jarvis Landry - Brown (men's)
Elite jerseys are priced at $360 and are the closest to what the players wear on the field. All elements are stitched and the jersey features Fit-Tight mesh shaped to fit pads. Current Elite jersey inventory includes:
Baker Mayfield - Brown (men's)
Odell Beckham Jr. - Brown (men's)
In addition to Color Rush and customizable jerseys, we will soon have multiple jersey options for Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and David Njoku.
The Browns' new uniforms evoke the best memories of the storied franchise's past with a modern twist. Inspired by the AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s and 60s, the Kardiac Kids, the team's memorable run through the mid-80s and even some of the best memories in recent years, the Browns' updated look pays homage to the past while incorporating all of the modern technology of the Nike uniform, which provides the kind of wear-ability and comfort players expect in the NFL.
The Browns' updated look features brown jerseys with white numbers and white jerseys with brown numbers that will be worn with brown or white pants, both of which feature a brown stripe sandwiched by two orange stripes running down the side. The jerseys feature the team's traditional striping – three white stripes and two orange stripes on the brown jerseys; three brown stripes and two orange stripes on the white jerseys -- that has been a core fixture on the Browns' uniforms throughout the vast majority of their history.