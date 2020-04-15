Browns Uniforms

Presented by

How to buy the Browns' new jerseys, and everything else you need to know

Apr 15, 2020 at 11:57 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

Photos: Fan Jerseys

The jerseys are here, and they're available to purchase in multiple ways. To place an order from the Pro Shop, call 440-824-3427 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. Online purchases through Fanatics can be made at shop.clevelandbrowns.com. Initial inventory and selection of jerseys is limited due to production constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1
1 / 65
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey
2 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Elite Jersey
3 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Elite Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Elite Jersey
4 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Elite Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey
5 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey
6 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey
7 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey
8 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Legends Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey
9 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey
10 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey
11 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey
12 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey
13 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Limited Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey
14 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey
15 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey
16 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey
17 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Game Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Legends Jersey
18 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Legends Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Legends Jersey
19 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Legends Jersey

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Legends Jersey
20 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Legends Jersey

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Legends Jersey
21 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Legends Jersey

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Limited jersey
22 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Limited jersey

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Limited Jersey
23 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Game Jersey
24 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Game Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Game Jersey
25 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Game Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Jersey
26 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Jersey

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Jersey
27 / 65

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) Ladies Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Ladies Game Jersey
28 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Ladies Game Jersey

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Ladies Game Jersey
29 / 65

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) Ladies Game Jersey

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Ladies Game Jersey
30 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Ladies Game Jersey

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Ladies Jersey
31 / 65

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Ladies Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Game Jersey
32 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Game Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Game Jersey
33 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Game Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Jersey
34 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Jersey
35 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Ladies Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Game Jersey
36 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Game Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Jersey
37 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Jersey
38 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Game Jersey
39 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Ladies Game Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Ladies Game Jersey
40 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Ladies Game Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Legends Jersey
41 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Legends Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Legends Jersey
42 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Legends Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey
43 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey
44 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey
45 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey
46 / 65

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) Limited Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Elite Jersey
47 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Elite Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey
48 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey
49 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey
50 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey
51 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Legends Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey
52 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey
53 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey
54 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey
55 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey
56 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey
57 / 65

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) Limited Jersey

Tight end David Njoku (85) Game Jersey
58 / 65

Tight end David Njoku (85) Game Jersey

Tight end David Njoku (85) Game Jersey
59 / 65

Tight end David Njoku (85) Game Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey
60 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey
61 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey
62 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey
63 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Game Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Limited Jersey
64 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Limited Jersey

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Limited Jersey
65 / 65

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) Limited Jersey

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Even though the Browns Pro Shop, in partnership with Legends, is closed to in-store traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can purchase their new jersey through the FirstEnergy Stadium-based store by phone at 440-824-3427. Online purchases through Fanatics can be made at shop.clevelandbrowns.com.

And as a reminder, for a significant period of time, the Browns will commit 100 percent of the team's net proceeds from 2020 Browns jersey sales to the "Hats Off To Our Heroes" Fund, which which will focus on aiding health care professionals, first responders, educational professionals and other groups who are pivotal in the community year round and are valiantly serving as role models in the face of significant adversity due to COVID-19.

Fans who purchase a new jersey directly from the Pro Shop will also receive a 30 percent coupon by mail for future use at the location once it reopens (full details to be listed on coupon). To place an order from the Pro Shop, call 440-824-3427 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday. The Pro Shop will also host special call-in hours this week from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesday (April 15) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday (April 18-19). In-store purchases are currently unavailable in adherence to all policies and social distancing best practices related to COVID-19.

LEARN MORE

Three styles of jerseys are available in men's at varying price points, including Nike Elite, Nike Limited and Nike Game Replicas. Women's and Youth jerseys are available in the Nike Game Replica style.

Initial inventory and selection of jerseys is limited due to production constraints related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Color Rush jerseys are not yet in inventory and customized jerseys are not yet available, but we encourage you to fill out the form below to be notified when they are. You can also be notified when a particular jersey becomes available.

Related Links

Game Replica jerseys are priced at $110 for both men's and women's styles and $75 for youth. They are a base replica with screen-printed letters and numbers, a slightly loose fit and longer arm sleeves. Current Game Replica jersey inventory includes:

Nick Chubb - White (men's)

Denzel Ward - White (men's)

Baker Mayfield - White (women's)

Odell Beckham Jr. - White (women's)

Baker Mayfield - Brown (youth)

Nick Chubb - Brown (youth)

Limited jerseys are priced at $150 and feature a flywire strength fabric that resists stretch around the neck and a tailored fit for easy movement. Both name and number are stitched and arm bands are screen printed. They feature a slightly loose fit and longer arm sleeves. Current Limited jersey inventory includes:

Baker Mayfield - Brown (men's)

Odell Beckham Jr. - White (men's)

Jarvis Landry - Brown (men's)

Elite jerseys are priced at $360 and are the closest to what the players wear on the field. All elements are stitched and the jersey features Fit-Tight mesh shaped to fit pads. Current Elite jersey inventory includes:

Baker Mayfield - Brown (men's)

Odell Beckham Jr. - Brown (men's)

In addition to Color Rush and customizable jerseys, we will soon have multiple jersey options for Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward, Jarvis Landry, Myles Garrett and David Njoku.

The Browns' new uniforms evoke the best memories of the storied franchise's past with a modern twist. Inspired by the AAFC and NFL champion squads of the 40s, 50s and 60s, the Kardiac Kids, the team's memorable run through the mid-80s and even some of the best memories in recent years, the Browns' updated look pays homage to the past while incorporating all of the modern technology of the Nike uniform, which provides the kind of wear-ability and comfort players expect in the NFL.

The Browns' updated look features brown jerseys with white numbers and white jerseys with brown numbers that will be worn with brown or white pants, both of which feature a brown stripe sandwiched by two orange stripes running down the side. The jerseys feature the team's traditional striping – three white stripes and two orange stripes on the brown jerseys; three brown stripes and two orange stripes on the white jerseys -- that has been a core fixture on the Browns' uniforms throughout the vast majority of their history.

Related Content

news

Social Media Roundup: Browns players, fans and more react to new uniforms

See the 1st impressions from the team's top players, diehard supporters 
news

Browns pay homage to past, look ahead to future with new uniforms

Cleveland gets back to its roots with simplified, traditional look
news

Behind the process that led to the Browns' new uniforms

Cleveland went to NFL with a clear-cut plan to get it right for fans
news

Timeline: Documenting the changes Browns have made to their uniforms since 1946

Cleveland will unveil new uniforms Wednesday at noon EST
Advertising