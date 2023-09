Wadsworth defeated Twinsburg on Friday, 35-24, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Wadsworth moved to 3-1 with the win while Twinsburg fell to 2-2.

Kyle Figuray #28 was the MVP for Wadsworth with:

19 Carries

138 RUSHING YARDS

2 Rushing TDS

He was a top contributor in their 35-24 win as Wadsworth edged out Twinsburg.