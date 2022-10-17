High School Game of the Week

HSGOTW: Jackson (Massillon) defeats Canton Central Catholic (21-14))

Jackson (Massillon) is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

Oct 17, 2022 at 02:19 PM
HSGOTW: Jackson vs. Canton Central Catholic

Jackson was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

Jackson (Massillon) defeated Canton Central Catholic on Friday, 21-14, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Jackson moved to 5-4 with the win while Canton Central Catholic fell to 5-4.

Jason Davide #24 was the MVP for Jackson with 29 CAR, 195 YDS and 2 TD's, he was a top contributor in their 21-14 win to edge out Canton Central Catholic .

Check out the photo gallery below for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

