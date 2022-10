Kirtland edged out Perry on Friday, 36-16, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Kirtland moved to 7-0 with the win while Mayfield fell to 5-2.

Gino Blasini #10 was the MVP for Kirtland, he had 3 REC for 129 YDS, 1 CAR for 13 YDS and 1 TD. He was a top contributor in their 36-16 win.