High School Game of the Week

Presented by

HSGOTW: Riverside defeats Mayfield (58-14)

Riverside was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

Sep 24, 2022 at 03:47 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

HSGOTW: Mayfield vs. Riverside

Riverside was this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

1-DSC00768
1 / 50
2-DSC00782
2 / 50
3-DSC00791
3 / 50
4-DSC00802
4 / 50
5-DSC00814
5 / 50
7-DSC00863
6 / 50
8-DSC00872
7 / 50
6-DSC00819
8 / 50
9-DSC00892
9 / 50
10-DSC00919
10 / 50
11-DSC00942
11 / 50
12-DSC00963
12 / 50
13-DSC00966
13 / 50
16-DSC00984
14 / 50
15-DSC00973
15 / 50
14-DSC00968
16 / 50
18-DSC01031
17 / 50
19-DSC01052
18 / 50
17-DSC01022
19 / 50
20-DSC01058
20 / 50
21-DSC01066
21 / 50
22-DSC01080
22 / 50
25-DSC01110
23 / 50
23-DSC01087
24 / 50
27-DSC01127
25 / 50
24-DSC01104
26 / 50
28-DSC01150
27 / 50
29-DSC01162
28 / 50
26-DSC01122
29 / 50
30-DSC01163
30 / 50
31-DSC01160
31 / 50
35-DSC01204
32 / 50
32-DSC01166
33 / 50
42-DSC01356
34 / 50
36-DSC01223
35 / 50
33-DSC01207
36 / 50
38-DSC01232
37 / 50
43-DSC01408
38 / 50
45-DSC01433
39 / 50
51-DSC01511
40 / 50
50-DSC01503
41 / 50
49-DSC01499
42 / 50
34-DSC01205
43 / 50
44-DSC01421
44 / 50
52-DSC01524
45 / 50
58-DSC01604
46 / 50
66-DSC01718
47 / 50
54-DSC01541
48 / 50
62-DSC01676
49 / 50
53-DSC01536
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Riverside shutdown Mayfield on Friday, 58-14, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Firelands moved to 5-1 with the win while Mayfield fell to 3-3

Mikey Maloney #15 was the MVP for Riverside, he was 8/13, threw for 236 YDS and had 3 TD's. Maloney also had 5 CAR, 27 YDS and 1 TD He was a top contributor in their 58-14 win as Riverside shutdown Mayfield.

Check out the photo gallery for all of the best shots from Friday's game!

Related Content

news

Mayfield vs. Riverside square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle Mayfield Municipal Stadium kicks off on September 23rd at 7:00pm

news

HSGOTW: Firelands defeats Oberlin (65-0)

Firelands was last week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

HSGOTW: Glenville defeats John Marshall (55-0)

Aurora is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Glenville vs. John Marshall square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle at Robert "Bump" Taylor Field kicks off on September 9th at 4:00pm

news

HSGOTW: Aurora defeats Twinsburg (42-23)

Aurora is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Aurora vs Twinsburg square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle at Tiger Stadium kicks off on September 2nd at 7:00pm

news

Mentor vs. St. Ignatius square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of FirstEnergy Stadium kicks off on August 26th at 7:00pm

news

HSGOTW: St. Ignatius defeats Mentor (26-20)

St. Ignatius is this week's winner of the High School Game of the Week

news

Elyria vs. Elyria Catholic square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of Elyria kicks off at Dan Reaser Stadium on August 19th

news

POST-GAME REPORT: Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark

Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark

news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Olmsted Falls (7-2) at Berea-Midpark (6-3)

The "Battle of Bagley Road" winner will share the SWC Title with Avon

Advertising