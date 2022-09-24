HSGOTW: Riverside defeats Mayfield (58-14)

Riverside shutdown Mayfield on Friday, 58-14, in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Firelands moved to 5-1 with the win while Mayfield fell to 3-3

Mikey Maloney #15 was the MVP for Riverside, he was 8/13, threw for 236 YDS and had 3 TD's. Maloney also had 5 CAR, 27 YDS and 1 TD He was a top contributor in their 58-14 win as Riverside shutdown Mayfield.