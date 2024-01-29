Important dates for the Browns' 2024 offseason

The Browns are in the early stages of the offseason, but the work has already begun in preparation for the 2024 season. So, let's look at the biggest offseason dates to pay attention to over the next several months as the league prepares for the NFL Combine, Draft and more.

Feb. 3: The Reese's Senior Bowl will take place in Mobile, Ala., providing top seniors and draft prospects a chance to showcase their talent and connect with coaches, scouts and front office members. There are three practices before the game, which is set for Feb. 3. The Browns will also be represented on the sidelines this year, as assistant wide receivers coach Callie Brownson will serve as the wide receivers coach for the National Team, and safeties coach Ephraim Banda will serve as the defensive coordinator for the American Team.

Feb. 20-March 5: Clubs may designate Franchise or Transition player tags. These tags can be used by teams to limit the mobility of one of its upcoming free agents. Teams are only allowed on tag per offseason.

Feb. 27-March 4: The NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The week-long event will bring coaches, general managers, front office members and scouts to evaluate workouts and conduct interviews with draft prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

March 11-13: The NFL's negotiation period begins for players who are set to hit free agency. During this two-day negotiation period, clubs are allowed to contact and enter contract negotiations with certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents once their 2023 contracts expire. Self-represented players – or unrepresented players – can also communicate directly with members of front offices about contract negotiations.

March 13: The new league year officially begins on March 13 at 4 p.m. ET. Contracts from the 2023 season expire, and free agents can make new contracts official with new teams. Trades can be executed again.

March 24-27: The NFL's Annual League Meeting will occur in Orlando, Fla.

April 15: Clubs with returning head coaches can begin the offseason workout programs.

April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 25-27: The 2024 NFL Draft begins, and is set to take place in Detroit, Mich.

May 3-6 or May 10-13: Clubs may elect to hold their three-day rookie minicamp on one of the two weekends following the draft. The rookie minicamp can be held from Friday through Sunday, or Saturday through Monday.