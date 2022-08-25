Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: CB Greg Newsome II returns to practice

7 players were held out of final practice before preseason game vs. Bears

Aug 25, 2022 at 02:29 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082522_InjuryReport

CB Greg Newsome II returned to practice Thursday after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Really good to see Greg out there," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Going to bring him along appropriately, but he's progressing well."

Other notable players to return to practice this week after missing time include DE Isaiah Thomas — who has been sidelined the last week with a hand injury and also went back to his hometown in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the birth of his daughter — and RB Jerome Ford. Thomas returned to practice Wednesday, while Ford missed Tuesday and Wednesday's practice.

A decision hasn't been made yet on whether Ford will play Saturday.

"We have 55 hours here, so I want to see how he does over the next couple of days," Stefanski said.

Seven total players were held out of the final practice Thursday before the Browns play the Bears on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium for their last preseason game. DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr., WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) and OTs Chris Hubbard and Jack Conklin were all on the sidelines, with Clowney and Hubbard being given rest days. WR Daylen Baldwin (concussion protocol) was also not at practice.

Stefanski announced the Browns are expecting to play most of their starters against Chicago, although he specifically said that Conklin, who spent the offseason recovering from a knee injury, would not play.

"Jack is not going to play in this game, but he is really doing a nice job," Stefanski said. "He's progressing."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns hold 10 players out of final practice before preseason game vs. Eagles

The Browns are also not expected to play their starters Sunday against the Eagles

news

Injury Report: Jakeem Grant heads to IR, 4 other players dealing with injuries

The Browns had four players who did not practice due to injuries Tuesday in their last full practice before Week 1 of the preseason

news

Injury Report: Browns list 7 players as questionable for season finale vs. Bengals

Cleveland takes on Cincinnati on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 questionable vs. Steelers

Cleveland will be without both of its starting safeties Monday in Pittsburgh

news

Injury Report: John Johnson III out, Myles Garrett questionable vs. Packers

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher did not practice this week after suffering the injury Monday vs. Las Vegas

news

Injury Report: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome II among 3 ruled out vs. Raiders

Cleveland will dive deep into its depth Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 3 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland will also be without 3 players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland is poised to return some key players Sunday in Baltimore

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

Cleveland will be without two CBs for Sunday's game against Detroit

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without McKinley for the 2nd time this season

news

Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

Stefanski is 'feeling good' about all five players listed questionable for Week 9 in Cincinnati

Advertising