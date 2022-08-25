Injury Report: CB Greg Newsome II returns to practice

CB Greg Newsome II returned to practice Thursday after missing the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

"Really good to see Greg out there," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Going to bring him along appropriately, but he's progressing well."

Other notable players to return to practice this week after missing time include DE Isaiah Thomas — who has been sidelined the last week with a hand injury and also went back to his hometown in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the birth of his daughter — and RB Jerome Ford. Thomas returned to practice Wednesday, while Ford missed Tuesday and Wednesday's practice.

A decision hasn't been made yet on whether Ford will play Saturday.

"We have 55 hours here, so I want to see how he does over the next couple of days," Stefanski said.

Seven total players were held out of the final practice Thursday before the Browns play the Bears on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium for their last preseason game. DEs Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Winovich (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr., WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) and OTs Chris Hubbard and Jack Conklin were all on the sidelines, with Clowney and Hubbard being given rest days. WR Daylen Baldwin (concussion protocol) was also not at practice.

Stefanski announced the Browns are expecting to play most of their starters against Chicago, although he specifically said that Conklin, who spent the offseason recovering from a knee injury, would not play.