Injury report: Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 1 against the Bengals

Ward entered concussion protocol following the final preseason game against the Chiefs. After being listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week in preparation for the Bengals, Stefanski said that Ward was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"Denzel is a big part of what we do," Stefanski said. "So, excited that he was able to get out of concussion protocol safely and have a good week at practice. So, as you know, he's a big part of what we do. Good football player. We know what's at stake with their offensive attack, certainly with the guys that they have on the perimeter and in the slot. So it's a big boost."