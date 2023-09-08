Injury report: Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol ahead of Week 1 against the Bengals

CB Denzel Ward cleared concussion protocol, head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday, and he will play in the home opener against the Bengals on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Ward entered concussion protocol following the final preseason game against the Chiefs. After being listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday of this week in preparation for the Bengals, Stefanski said that Ward was a full participant in Friday's practice.
Ward's return to the field is invaluable for the Browns, especially going against the Bengals' receiving corps.
"Denzel is a big part of what we do," Stefanski said. "So, excited that he was able to get out of concussion protocol safely and have a good week at practice. So, as you know, he's a big part of what we do. Good football player. We know what's at stake with their offensive attack, certainly with the guys that they have on the perimeter and in the slot. So it's a big boost."
S Juan Thornhill (calf) was ruled questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals for Week 1.
Thornhill was limited in practice on Wednesday, and did not participate in practice on Thursday. Stefanski said that he was unclear of the exact day of when Thornhill sustained the calf injury.
"It's been something that I guess has been bothering him," Stefanski said on Friday. "So, being careful with him and we'll see how it goes in the next 48 hours."
If Thornhill is not available, the Browns have Rodney McLeod as an option at safety.
"That's why we went out and got Rodney," Stefanski said. "The ability to play — not even in this situation, but the ability to play, period — helps us in special teams. Very, very good in the meeting room. Unbelievable mentor to the young players. So, obviously very happy we have him."