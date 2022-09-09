Injury Report: Greedy Williams ruled out, 3 others questionable vs. Panthers

The Browns will open the season without one of their top cornerbacks Sunday against the Panthers — and possibly be without him for a longer time.

CB Greedy Williams was the lone player the Browns ruled out for Week 1. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the fourth-year veteran will likely miss more time as he recovers from a hamstring injury suffered Wednesday in practice.

"He'll be out for a little while," Stefanski said. "It's unfortunate, and I feel bad for Greedy."

Williams was expected to open the season with a key role in the secondary and play on the outside along with CBs Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II, the presumed starters. Stefanski said rookie third-round CB M.J. Emerson Jr. will fill in for Williams' role.

The Browns also ruled OT Jack Conklin (knee), OT Chris Hubbard (elbow) and WR Michael Woods II (hamstring) as questionable. They specifically monitored Conklin throughout the week as he completes his recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2021 season early.

"We'll see," Stefanski said. "I think going into tomorrow, we'll see where Jack is and make a decision."