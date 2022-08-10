Injury Report

Injury Report: Jakeem Grant heads to IR, 4 other players dealing with injuries

The Browns had four players who did not practice due to injuries Tuesday in their last full practice before Week 1 of the preseason

Aug 10, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns officially placed WR Jakeem Grant, who suffered an Achilles injury Tuesday during practice, on injured reserve Wednesday before they depart to Jacksonville for their first preseason game.

Grant, a seventh-year veteran who was an All-Pro returner in 2020 and 2021, was expected to anchor the Browns' return game and be a serviceable receiver for the offense, but will instead have to miss the entire season.

"I really feel awful for Jakeem," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday. "We've witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn't make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem."

Grant's injury was the latest in a wide receiver room that had been hit hard with injuries to begin training camp.

Anthony Schwartz and David Bell have each practiced since Saturday but missed multiple practices due to injuries. Stefanski couldn't say Tuesday when he spoke with the media if either player would be available for the first preseason game.

"I haven't made a decision yet," he said. "I do think it's important that we get our guys good reps both here in practice and in the games, if that is what they need, but those two guys in particular, I will wait to make a decision."

Players who did not practice in the Browns' final full practice before the Week 1 preseason game include CB Denzel Ward (foot), WR Michael Woods II (hamstring), DT Sheldon Day (back) and CB Shaun Jolly (groin).

Ward has been on the active/physically unable to perform list and Day has been on the active/non-football injury list since training camp began and have yet to practice.

