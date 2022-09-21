Injury Report

Injury Report: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers

The Browns received positive injury news on three key players before the Thursday night matchup against Pittsburgh

Sep 21, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The Browns received three rounds of good news Wednesday one day before they kick off their Week 3 Thursday night game against the Steelers.

OT Jack Conklin, who missed the first two games as he continued his recovery from a season-ending knee injury in 2021, is expected to make his season debut against Pittsburgh. DE Myles Garrett (neck) and OG Joel Bitonio (biceps) are also both expected to play after they were listed on the injury report Tuesday.

DE Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out for Week 3 on Monday due to an ankle injury and remains the only player expected to miss the game due to injury.

With Conklin expected to play, the Browns will be full-strength at both tackle positions for the first time this season. Second-year veteran James Hudson III manned Conklin's right tackle spot the first two games.

Rookie DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will likely fill in for Clowney on the edge, but the Browns can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Garrett is expected to play — the three-time Pro Bowler has amassed three sacks in the first two games. He initially appeared on the injury report Tuesday and did not practice.

Wright, a third-round selection from UAB, has tallied two tackles and is tied for the team lead with two pass breakups in two games.

"Alex in particular really has responded," head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday. 
"He's made plays in these games. He's gotten his hands on balls. He's very active. A young player, he's going to make his mistakes like you would expect but really think highly of the young man."

Thomas, a seventh-round pick from Oklahoma, played nine snaps in his NFL debut last week against the Jets.

"I.T. has done a nice job for us," Stefanski said. "I think back to when we got him, we did a lot of work on him, the player and the person. He is very squared away, works very hard and is diligent about what he does. If there are more opportunities for him, we trust him."

Earlier Wednesday, the Browns also signed fifth-year veteran DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad for added D-line depth.

