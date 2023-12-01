Injury Report

Injury Report: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out for Week 13

CB Denzel Ward has been ruled out with a shoulder injury

Dec 01, 2023 at 04:28 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

Injury Report 12.1

The Browns announced the game status for a handful of players for their Week 13 matchup against the Rams.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game as he continues through the concussion protocol. Thompson-Robinson did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) have also been ruled out. Both Goodwin and Ward did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Ward also missed Week 12 with the shoulder injury. 

C Nick Harris is questionable with a knee injury. He was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

