Injury Report: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is out for Week 13

The Browns announced the game status for a handful of players for their Week 13 matchup against the Rams.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game as he continues through the concussion protocol. Thompson-Robinson did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and CB Denzel Ward (shoulder) have also been ruled out. Both Goodwin and Ward did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Ward also missed Week 12 with the shoulder injury.