Injury Updates: Marquise Goodwin resuming football activities, Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season

Kevin Stefanski announced a number of key injury updates Sunday, one day after Cleveland's preseason finale in Kansas City.

Stefanski mentioned WR Marquise Goodwin would be taken off the non-football injury list and is working toward resuming football activities.

Goodwin has been undergoing treatment for blood clots, which has prevented him from participating in practice since the start of training camp.

"Marquise is great news for us," Stefanski said. "He's been involved in everything, including the meeting room, on the practice field, and during those games. He's such a supportive teammate, so to have him progressing to where he can start to get ready for the season, I think, is outstanding."

WR Jakeem Grant Sr. will be placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2023 season, after suffering a knee injury on Saturday's opening kickoff. Grant missed all of 2022 with an Achilles injury and was making his Browns debut Saturday.

"To see a guy that works so hard to return from the previous injuries," Stefanski said. "I marvel at his strength, and I know his teammates do as well, so that's a tough one."