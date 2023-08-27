Injury Updates: Marquise Goodwin resuming football activities, Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season

Aug 27, 2023 at 01:57 PM
071223_DocProfile
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

20230607-MS-10
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (19) during the second day of Mandatory Minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 7, 2023.

Kevin Stefanski announced a number of key injury updates Sunday, one day after Cleveland's preseason finale in Kansas City.

Stefanski mentioned WR Marquise Goodwin would be taken off the non-football injury list and is working toward resuming football activities.

Goodwin has been undergoing treatment for blood clots, which has prevented him from participating in practice since the start of training camp.

"Marquise is great news for us," Stefanski said. "He's been involved in everything, including the meeting room, on the practice field, and during those games. He's such a supportive teammate, so to have him progressing to where he can start to get ready for the season, I think, is outstanding."

 WR Jakeem Grant Sr. will be placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2023 season, after suffering a knee injury on Saturday's opening kickoff. Grant missed all of 2022 with an Achilles injury and was making his Browns debut Saturday.

"To see a guy that works so hard to return from the previous injuries," Stefanski said. "I marvel at his strength, and I know his teammates do as well, so that's a tough one."

CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, Stefanski said. LB Jordan Kunaszyk will be out for several weeks after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday's first half.

Related Content

news

HSGOTW #2: Ursuline defeats Padua Franciscan (38-7) 

Ursuline was this week's High School Game of the Week winner 
news

Browns reduce roster to 75

Cleveland has until Tuesday to get the roster to 53
news

Browns agree to terms on trade to acquire RB Pierre Strong Jr. from Patriots

Cleveland will send T Tyrone Wheatley Jr. to New England
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns' starting D produces multiple big plays in preseason finale

Cleveland registered two pick-6's and 3 INTs during Saturday's first half
Advertising