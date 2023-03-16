Introducing 'UNLEASHED,' the new all-access docuseries following the Browns

Eight episodes will air throughout the offseason and be distributed across all social media. They will run 8-12 minutes — a slightly shorter time than the previous "Building the Browns" series — and will give fans an all-access look inside the Browns.

"Our vision over the past 8 seasons with 'Building the Browns' was to give our fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to our team, our organization, and the process of building an NFL team," said Brent Rossi, Browns Senior Vice President of Marketing & Media. "While our new docuseries 'UNLEASHED' follows a very similar approach to storytelling, we have changed our method of producing and delivering the content with a focus on shorter length, more timely features, in a quick paced and high-energy style."