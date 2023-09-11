OT Jack Conklin ruled out for remainder of the season

Conklin suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the season opener on Sunday against the Bengals, and was carted off the field. He was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Following the game, Stefanski said that the injury did not look good, but that they would wait for the results of the imaging.

Conklin signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2020, and has played a crucial part of the offensive line's success for the last three seasons. Once Conklin returns to the building following his recovery, he can help mentor some of the younger offensive lineman like OT Dawand Jones. Stefanski knows how important Conklin's presence can be for someone like Jones.