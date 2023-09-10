OT Jack Conklin suffers knee injury vs. Bengals

The veteran Tackle was carted off the field in the second quarter

Sep 10, 2023 at 02:10 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

Browns OT Jack Conklin suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's season opener against the Bengals, the Browns announced.

Conklin, who has battled injury issues in the past, was carted off the field and shortly after ruled out for the rest of the game.

Since signing with the Browns as a free agent in 2020, Conklin has been an essential component of the offensive line's success for the past three seasons. He earned his second First Team All-Pro selection in 2020, and has been one of the most reliable right tackles in the league ever since he joined the Browns.

