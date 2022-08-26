Jadeveon Clowney to have college jersey No. 7 retired by South Carolina

Jadeveon Clowney is set to have his No. 7 college jersey number retired by South Carolina, where he became one of the most destructive edge rushers in the nation and built a career that led to his first overall NFL draft selection in 2014.
Clowney will be honored Sept. 3 during halftime of South Carolina's first game of the season against Georgia State at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Clowney became one of the most popular players in college football with the Gamecocks after a tremendous career that featured him being named twice as a first-team All-American and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks second in program history with 47 career tackles for a loss, third with 24 sacks and first with nine forced fumbles in three college seasons. Each of those totals are in the top 10 in Southeastern Conference history.
His career also included one of the most unforgettable tackles in college football history.
After he was drafted by the Texans and spent time with the Seahawks and Titans, Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Browns in 2021 and is entering his second season in Cleveland. He had nine sacks, two forced fumbles and 37 tackles last year.