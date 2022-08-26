Jadeveon Clowney to have college jersey No. 7 retired by South Carolina

Clowney became one of the most popular players in college football with the Gamecocks after a tremendous career that featured him being named twice as a first-team All-American and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks second in program history with 47 career tackles for a loss, third with 24 sacks and first with nine forced fumbles in three college seasons. Each of those totals are in the top 10 in Southeastern Conference history.