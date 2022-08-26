Jadeveon Clowney to have college jersey No. 7 retired by South Carolina

Clowney became one of the most polarizing prospects in college football during his three seasons with the Gamecocks

Aug 26, 2022 at 05:18 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

082622_Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is set to have his No. 7 college jersey number retired by South Carolina, where he became one of the most destructive edge rushers in the nation and built a career that led to his first overall NFL draft selection in 2014.

Clowney will be honored Sept. 3 during halftime of South Carolina's first game of the season against Georgia State at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Clowney became one of the most popular players in college football with the Gamecocks after a tremendous career that featured him being named twice as a first-team All-American and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks second in program history with 47 career tackles for a loss, third with 24 sacks and first with nine forced fumbles in three college seasons. Each of those totals are in the top 10 in Southeastern Conference history.

His career also included one of the most unforgettable tackles in college football history.

After he was drafted by the Texans and spent time with the Seahawks and Titans, Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed with the Browns in 2021 and is entering his second season in Cleveland. He had nine sacks, two forced fumbles and 37 tackles last year.

Related Content

news

Burning Questions for Browns' final preseason game vs. Bears

The Browns will look for Jacoby Brissett to find a rhythm with the offense to begin the game

news

Browns Mailbag: How did the rookies fare in training camp?

Staff writer Anthony Poisal answers your questions every week

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success against the Bears

Jacoby Brissett will make his preseason debut Saturday night

news

Mentor vs. St. Ignatius square off in High School Game of the Week

The battle of FirstEnergy Stadium kicks off on August 26th at 7:00pm

Advertising