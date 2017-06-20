Jim Brown meets with Browns Backers of Israel

Browns legend Jim Brown met Tuesday with the Israel chapter of Browns Backers as he traveled through the country with 17 other Pro Football Hall of Famers.
Brown is participating in the weeklong "Touchdown in Israel II," which is providing some of the biggest names in the sport's history with an opportunity to experience the country and participate in events that showcase football's growth in Israel. The programs are designed to inspire future generations of football fans in Israel.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker are also on the trip. Cris Carter, Jerome Bettis, Joe Montana and Mike Singetary are among the fellow Hall of Famers accompanying Brown at these events.
The Browns Backers Worldwide (BBW) is considered to be one of the largest organized fan clubs in all of professional sports with members and Clubs established throughout the world. The BBW exists as a non-profit organization to actively support and positively promote the Cleveland Browns.