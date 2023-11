The Browns got a boost from Jim Donovan, "Voice of the Cleveland Browns," to energize the crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium before kickoff against the Steelers.

Donovan returned to the Browns Radio Network booth on Sunday and took the field amidst a loud cheer from the fans in the stadium. As the Dawg Pound Captain, he took out a Steelers' themed guitar from its case, swung it and smashed it against the amp five times as fans erupted in cheers moments before kickoff.