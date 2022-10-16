Jim Donovan to miss Browns game vs. Patriots

Donovan is feeling under the weather and will be replaced by Jeff Phelps

Oct 16, 2022 at 09:13 AM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Browns play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Donovan will be replaced by Jeff Phelps, who currently works for Fox Sports Ohio and 92.3 The Fan. Phelps has previously called Browns preseason games and has hosted Browns pregame and postgame shows. He will call Sunday's game with color commentator Nathan Zegura and sidelines reporter Jerod Cherry.

The Browns wish Donovan well and look forward to having him back in the booth soon.

