Jim Schwartz wearing 'a lot of hats' in busy 1st month as defensive coordinator

Nearly one month after he was named the Browns’ new defensive coordinator and returned to the same city his NFL career began three decades ago, Jim Schwartz is still adjusting to living back in Cleveland.

"I'm getting used to the trains again, getting used to the cloudy and the rain," Schwartz said Thursday on Cleveland Browns Daily. "I haven't really gone past the airport and the office — I've been trying to catch up on a lot of things and get ourselves in position."

Schwartz's daily to-do list has been as busy as one might expect for a new defensive coordinator. From reviewing film of each player from last year to sitting with head coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President and GM Andrew Berry to discuss ways to improve the roster, Schwartz hasn't wasted time in building his plan for how he wants to improve his group in 2023.

The defense will certainly look different than it did last season, when it struggled to stay consistent partially due to struggles against the run. Schwartz, who started working in the NFL in 1993 as a personnel scout for the Browns, has coached several defenses who excelled stopping the run and found success in pressuring the quarterback, which was another area the Browns also showed weakness — aside from 16 sacks from Myles Garrett, no Browns defender totaled more than 3.5 sacks last season.

It's clear that the top defensive improvements will need to come from up front, which is where Schwartz has proven to be sharp in not only finding talent, but maximizing their strengths.

Albert Haynesworth, Ndamukong Suh, Marcell Dareus, Kyle Williams and Fletcher Cox are all a few defensive tackles who built Pro Bowl seasons under Schwartz's tutelage. His defensive line schemes, which have looked similar to a "Wide 9" technique, allow for edge rushers to play a little further from the line of scrimmage so they have more space — and freedom — to attack the backfield.

With good edge rushers, that means the quarterback is more likely to face pressure. It also can squeeze an offense's run game more toward the middle of the defense and lead to a defense controlling the tempo of the game rather than the opponent.

"I like to call it an 'attack defense,'" Schwartz said. "We're not a 'read' team up front. We're an 'attack' team. We're going to be disruptive. We're hitting spots. It's probably not as wide as it used to be, but it's pretty simple in theory.