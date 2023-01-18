Jim Schwartz named Browns defensive coordinator 

Schwartz was the first of four candidates interviewed for the opening.

Schwartz has spent 12 total years with the Titans, beginning as a defensive assistant in 1999 when the Titans advanced to Super Bowl XXXIV. He was a linebackers coach in 2000 and defensive coordinator from 2001-08. During his eight years as a defensive coordinator, the Titans defense contained several Pro Bowl players, including Keith Bulluck, Kevin Carter, Cortland Finnegan, Albert Haynesworth, Chris Hope, Jevon Kearse and Kyle Vanden Bosch. The Titans ranked in the top 7 in the league in total defense in 2007 and 2008 under Schwartz and also made it to the AFC Championship game in 2002.

In his first year back with the Titans in 2021, Tennessee finished second in the NFL in rush defense and allowed just 84.6 yards per game.

Schwartz became a head coach for the first time in 2009 when he was hired by the Lions a year after Detroit went 0-16. The Lions steadily improved in their first three seasons under Schwartz and went 10-6 in 2011, which resulted in their first playoff appearance since 1999. Their defense also led the NFL and set a franchise record with seven return touchdowns (five interceptions and two fumbles).

Schwartz was given his second stint as a defensive coordinator with the Bills in 2014. That season, Buffalo ranked fourth in the league with 312.2 yards allowed per game and led the league with 54 sacks. Three Bills players set career-highs in sacks that season in Mario Williams (14.5), Marcell Dareus (10.0) and Jerry Hughes (10.0). Williams, Dareus and Kyle Williams were each named Pro Bowlers that season.

From 2016-20, Schwartz was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles and helped pilot their defense to their win in Super Bowl LII in 2018 over Tom Brady and the Patriots. Philadelphia's defense finished fourth in the league that season in yards allowed per game (306.5) and points allowed per game (18.4). They also led the NFL in red zone defense in 2019.

Schwartz has coached multiple interior defensive linemen to Pro Bowls and first-team All-Pro selections during his stints as a defensive coordinator and head coach, including Dareus, Fletcher Cox, Ndamukong Suh and Haynesworth.