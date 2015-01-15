Joe Haden named a captain for the Pro Bowl team

Joe Haden's status as a household name seems to be growing by the month.
The NFL has announced Haden has been chosen as a captain for one of the Pro Bowl teams, which will be selected in a draft format Jan. 21 on the NFL Network by NFL legends Michael Irvin and Cris Carter.
Joining Haden as a captain is Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray. Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will serve as captains of the other squad.
We will have exclusive Browns coverage all next week at the Pro Bowl in Arizona.