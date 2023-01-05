Joe Thomas named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Thomas is one more voting process away from an induction into Canton

Jan 04, 2023 at 08:06 PM
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Joe Thomas' legendary football career is one final step away from immortality in Canton.

Thomas was named as a finalist Wednesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, the penultimate step needed for an induction into Canton in August. He'll join 15 other candidates on the finalists list, which will be narrowed to five ahead of the induction announcements that will happen Feb. 9 at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

Thomas, of course, is considered a lock for entry in his first year on the ballot after his magnificent 11-year career in Cleveland where he was voted to 10 Pro Bowls, clinched six first-team All-Pro selections and started 10,363 consecutive snaps, believed to be the longest streak ever by a player in NFL history. He is the only offensive lineman in league history to be voted to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls to begin his career.

To be elected, each finalist must receive at least 80 percent of the vote from the 49-person Selection Committee. The Hall of Fame marked Aug. 5 as the anticipated date of enshrinement for the class of 2023.

Thomas would become the 18th Browns player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and first since Mac Speedie was honored in 2020.

